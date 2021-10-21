 Skip to main content

City Holding: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 21, 2021 11:18am   Comments
City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

City Holding beat their estimated earnings by 18.55%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $2,473,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.25, which was followed by a 1.31% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at City Holding's past performance and the resulting price change:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 1.16 1.11 1.08 0.88
EPS Actual 1.41 1.25 1.40 1.25
Revenue Estimate 53.85M 54.05M 54.52M 53.59M
Revenue Actual 55.36M 54.17M 55.90M 54.96M

