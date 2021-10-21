City Holding: Q3 Earnings Insights
City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
City Holding beat their estimated earnings by 18.55%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $2,473,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.25, which was followed by a 1.31% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at City Holding's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.16
|1.11
|1.08
|0.88
|EPS Actual
|1.41
|1.25
|1.40
|1.25
|Revenue Estimate
|53.85M
|54.05M
|54.52M
|53.59M
|Revenue Actual
|55.36M
|54.17M
|55.90M
|54.96M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News