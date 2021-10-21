 Skip to main content

Chart Industries: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 21, 2021 11:18am   Comments
Chart Industries: Q3 Earnings Insights

 

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Chart Industries missed their estimated earnings by 3.57%, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $55,100,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 5.05% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Chart Industries's past performance and the resulting price change:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.79 0.69 0.77 0.62
EPS Actual 0.80 0.74 1.27 0.80
Revenue Estimate 317.45M 306.82M 304.19M 301.38M
Revenue Actual 322.00M 288.50M 312.40M 273.20M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

