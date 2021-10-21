Chart Industries: Q3 Earnings Insights
Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Chart Industries missed their estimated earnings by 3.57%, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $55,100,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 5.05% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Chart Industries's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.79
|0.69
|0.77
|0.62
|EPS Actual
|0.80
|0.74
|1.27
|0.80
|Revenue Estimate
|317.45M
|306.82M
|304.19M
|301.38M
|Revenue Actual
|322.00M
|288.50M
|312.40M
|273.20M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News