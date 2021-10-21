Recap: GATX Q3 Earnings
GATX (NYSE:GATX) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 08:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
GATX beat their estimated earnings by 3.74%, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $9,100,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.33, which was followed by a 0.3% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at GATX's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.02
|0.85
|0.88
|0.92
|EPS Actual
|1.35
|1.02
|0.50
|1.36
|Revenue Estimate
|312.75M
|303.17M
|301.53M
|293.50M
|Revenue Actual
|317.10M
|305.80M
|304.90M
|304.40M
