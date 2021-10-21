Genuine Parts: Q3 Earnings Insights
Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 08:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Genuine Parts beat their estimated earnings by 15.34%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $449,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.22, which was followed by a 2.15% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Genuine Parts's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.52
|1.14
|1.35
|1.38
|EPS Actual
|1.74
|1.50
|1.52
|1.63
|Revenue Estimate
|4.33B
|4.30B
|4.31B
|4.37B
|Revenue Actual
|4.78B
|4.46B
|4.25B
|4.37B
