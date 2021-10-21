 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

AT&T Shares Gain After Q3 Earnings, HBO Strength, Robust Full Year Outlook
Mohit Manghnani , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 21, 2021 7:57am   Comments
Share:
AT&T Shares Gain After Q3 Earnings, HBO Strength, Robust Full Year Outlook

AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) reported third-quarter operating revenues of $39.92 billion, down 5.7% year-over-year, beating the consensus of $39.14 billion. WarnerMedia revenue growth partially offset the Business Wireline revenue decline.

Adjust EPS of $0.87 grew 14.5% Y/Y, beating the consensus by $0.09.

In the Mobility segment, AT&T clocked 928 thousand postpaid phone net adds, 1.22 million postpaid net adds, and 249 thousand prepaid phone net adds. It saw a Postpaid phone churn of 0.72%, which increased from 0.69% in Q2.

The penetration was about 37% in the Consumer Wireline segment, with 289 thousand AT&T Fiber net adds.

In the WarnerMedia segment, total revenues jumped 14.2% Y/Y to $8.4 billion. Total global HBO Max and HBO subscribers grew by 12.5 million Y/Y to 69.4 million, and Domestic HBO Max and HBO subscribers increased 7.1 million Y/Y to 45.2 million, with a Domestic ARPU of $11.82.

AT&T's Q3 adjusted EBITDA of $13.01B beat the consensus of $12.97B.

The company generated $9.87 billion in Q3 operating cash flow, down 18.6% Y/Y, and a free cash flow of $5.2 billion. It ended Q3 with $21.3 billion in cash and equivalents and $179.2 billion in total debt.

AT&T's operating income jumped 15.9% Y/Y to $7.11 billion as Broadcast, programming, and operations costs fell 31.3%. It clocked an adjusted operating margin of 21.07%

The company spent $4.7 billion on Capex and paid $3.75 billion in dividends.

Outlook: AT&T now expects full-year adjusted EPS to be at the high end of the low- to mid-single-digit growth range versus just low- to mid-single growth previously.

The company forecasts full-year free cash of approximately $26 billion and HBO Max/HBO global subscriber target of 70-73 million subscribers.

Price Action: T shares are up 1.31% at $26.25 premarket on the last check Thursday.

Photo by Tdorante10 via Wikimedia

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (T)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Earnings, Jobless Claims Data
5 Stocks To Watch For October 21, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For October 21, 2021
A Crowded Earnings Calendar Ahead
Is 'Cowboy Bebop' The Next Cult Hit For Netflix?
Earnings Preview For AT&T
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingEarnings News Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com