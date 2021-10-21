 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Allegion Reports Mixed Q3 Results, Notes Margin Pressure, Reaffirms FY21 Outlook
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 21, 2021 6:41am   Comments
Share:
Allegion Reports Mixed Q3 Results, Notes Margin Pressure, Reaffirms FY21 Outlook
  • Allegion PLC (NYSE: ALLEreported a third-quarter FY21 revenue decline of 1.6% year-over-year to $717 million, missing the consensus of $717.89 million.
  • Allegion Americas segment revenues decreased 2.7% Y/Y to $524.4 million, down 3% on an organic basis; and Allegion International segment revenues increased 1.7% Y/Y to $192.6 million, up 2.5% on an organic basis.
  • Adjusted EPS decreased to $1.56 compared to $1.67 in 3Q20, beating the consensus of $1.30.
  • The gross margin contracted by 190 bps to 41.9%.
  • The operating income decreased by 13.7% Y/Y to $138.4million, and the margin contracted by 270 bps to 19.3%. Adjusted operating margin declined by 330 bps to 20%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was down 14.2% Y/Y to $162.3 million, and margin contracted by 340 bps to 22.6%.
  • Allegion generated cash from operating activities year-to-date of $356.4 million, compared to $289.4 million a year ago. It held cash and cash equivalents of $503.9 million and total debt of $1.43 billion.
  • FY21 Outlook: Allegion reaffirmed its 2021 revenue, EPS, and available cash flow outlooks. It expects revenue growth of 4% - 4.5% on a reported basis and 3% - 3.5% organically, representing $2.829 billion - $2.842 billion versus the consensus of $2.86 billion.
  • Allegion expects EPS of $4.95 - $5.05 and adjusted EPS of $5.00 - $5.10 versus the consensus of $5.13. 
  • Price Action: ALLE shares closed higher by 1.58% at $136.85 on Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ALLE)

Earnings Scheduled For October 21, 2021
Earnings Outlook For Allegion
Analyst Ratings For Allegion
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 8, 2021
Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage On 5 Building Products Stocks With Mixed Ratings
What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Allegion
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com