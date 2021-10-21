5 Stocks To Watch For October 21, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $39.14 billion before the opening bell. AT&T shares gained 0.2% to $ $25.97 in after-hours trading.

