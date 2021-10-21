 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Stocks To Watch For October 21, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 21, 2021 4:43am   Comments
Share:
5 Stocks To Watch For October 21, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $39.14 billion before the opening bell. AT&T shares gained 0.2% to $ $25.97 in after-hours trading.
  • Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) reported stronger-than-expected financial results for the third quarter. Tesla produced 237,823 vehicles, up 64% year-over-year. The company delivered 241,391 vehicles. Tesla shares, however, fell 1.1% to $856.02 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) to have earned $1.11 per share on revenue of $18.24 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Intel shares fell 0.4% to $55.15 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • IBM (NYSE: IBM) reported weaker-than-expected revenue for its third quarter on Wednesday. IBM shares dropped 4.3% to $135.85 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Dow Inc (NYSE: DOW) to post quarterly earnings at $2.55 per share on revenue of $14.25 billion before the opening bell. Dow shares gained 0.4% to $60.15 in after-hours trading.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DOW + IBM)

Earnings Scheduled For October 21, 2021
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
A Crowded Earnings Calendar Ahead
Dow's Earnings: A Preview
This Day In Market History: Dow Gains 5.8% In Black Monday Rebound
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Flat Ahead Of Earnings, Fed's Beige Book Report
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com