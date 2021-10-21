5 Stocks To Watch For October 21, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $39.14 billion before the opening bell. AT&T shares gained 0.2% to $ $25.97 in after-hours trading.
- Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) reported stronger-than-expected financial results for the third quarter. Tesla produced 237,823 vehicles, up 64% year-over-year. The company delivered 241,391 vehicles. Tesla shares, however, fell 1.1% to $856.02 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) to have earned $1.11 per share on revenue of $18.24 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Intel shares fell 0.4% to $55.15 in after-hours trading.
- IBM (NYSE: IBM) reported weaker-than-expected revenue for its third quarter on Wednesday. IBM shares dropped 4.3% to $135.85 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Dow Inc (NYSE: DOW) to post quarterly earnings at $2.55 per share on revenue of $14.25 billion before the opening bell. Dow shares gained 0.4% to $60.15 in after-hours trading.
