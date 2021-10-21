Earnings Scheduled For October 21, 2021

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $946.97 million.

• PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $2.17 per share on revenue of $263.96 million.

• Herc Holdings (NYSE:HRI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.37 per share on revenue of $553.42 million.

• Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $231.74 million.

• Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $106.61 million.

• Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $2.85 billion.

• Interpublic Gr of Cos (NYSE:IPG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $2.17 billion.

• Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $348.21 million.

• Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.87 per share on revenue of $2.45 billion.

• Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.50 per share on revenue of $5.42 billion.

• Schnitzer Steel Indus (NASDAQ:SCHN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.71 per share on revenue of $782.07 million.

• Nucor (NYSE:NUE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $7.19 per share on revenue of $10.15 billion.

• Dow (NYSE:DOW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.55 per share on revenue of $14.25 billion.

• Danaher (NYSE:DHR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.15 per share on revenue of $7.00 billion.

• Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.88 per share on revenue of $610.01 million.

• Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.95 per share on revenue of $2.02 billion.

• Alaska Air Gr (NYSE:ALK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $1.93 billion.

• Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $24.55 billion.

• SAP (NYSE:SAP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.53 per share on revenue of $7.93 billion.

• Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $4.58 billion.

• Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $6.18 billion.

• Blackstone (NYSE:BX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $2.18 billion.

• AutoNation (NYSE:AN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.20 per share on revenue of $6.31 billion.

• American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.04 per share on revenue of $8.94 billion.

• AT&T (NYSE:T) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $39.14 billion.

• KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTBB) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $453.97 million.

• Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.36 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.

• S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $82.95 million.

• Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $48.15 million.

• Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion.

• Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.85 per share on revenue of $1.37 billion.

• Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $166.08 million.

• Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $4.45 billion.

• IQVIA Holdings (NYSE:IQV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.12 per share on revenue of $3.35 billion.

• Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $141.88 million.

• Home BancShares (NASDAQ:HOMB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $167.17 million.

• Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.63 per share on revenue of $4.68 billion.

• GATX (NYSE:GATX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $315.72 million.

• Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $60.43 million.

• KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $1.75 billion.

• Insteel Indus (NYSE:IIIN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $170.62 million.

• Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $783.47 million.

• East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.51 per share on revenue of $394.06 million.

• Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.30 per share on revenue of $717.89 million.

• Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $71.54 million.

• BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $233.21 million.

• Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $65.27 million.

• ABB (NYSE:ABB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $7.36 billion.

• Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Barclays (NYSE:BCS) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $104.69 million.

• Western Alliance (NYSE:WAL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.22 per share on revenue of $535.86 million.

• U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $479.59 million.

• 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $82.53 million.

• Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $1.96 million.

• Olin (NYSE:OLN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.01 per share on revenue of $2.35 billion.

• First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $152.60 million.

• WR Berkley (NYSE:WRB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $2.30 billion.

• Boston Beer Co (NYSE:SAM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.10 per share on revenue of $530.97 million.

• Celanese (NYSE:CE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.74 per share on revenue of $2.13 billion.

• Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $6.12 per share on revenue of $5.73 billion.

• Snap (NYSE:SNAP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion.

• BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $293.40 million.

• Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $6.32 per share on revenue of $1.93 billion.

• Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $108.04 million.

• BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $118.62 million.

• Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.40 per share on revenue of $1.64 billion.

• Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $630.00 thousand.

• Grupo Televisa (NYSE:TV) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $1.25 billion.

• Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $98.17 million.

• Trustco Bank (NASDAQ:TRST) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $44.40 million.

• Controladora Vuela (NYSE:VLRS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $602.84 million.

• SVB Finl Gr (NASDAQ:SIVB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $5.04 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion.

• Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $5.75 million.

• Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $1.68 billion.

• Alpine Income Prop Trust (NYSE:PINE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $6.99 million.

• Pricesmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $879.77 million.

• Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $266.36 million.

• People's United Finl (NASDAQ:PBCT) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $23.86 million.

• Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $167.32 million.

• Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $116.22 million.

• Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.75 per share on revenue of $1.27 billion.

• CapStar Financial Hldgs (NASDAQ:CSTR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $32.75 million.

• Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $263.17 million.

• DMC Glb (NASDAQ:BOOM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $71.20 million.

• BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $26.06 million.

• Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $18.24 billion.