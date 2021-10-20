PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: Verizon

With the looming threat of inflation and higher interest rates, higher-paying dividend stocks have come under selling pressure. One of those issues is Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ), which is trading higher after its third-quarter earnings report, The corresponding price action makes it the PreMarket Prep Stock Of Day.

Six-Month Losing Streak: Verizon made its all-time high in December 2020 at $61.95, backed off to $53.83 in February and rebounded. The rally came up shy of its all-time high, nearly reaching $60 in both April and May.

Unfortunately for shareholders, Verizon has been under selling pressure and the issue is now in the midst of a six-month losing streak. On the bright side, the issue did bottom earlier this month at $50.86 and has been on the rebound.

Buyers Ahead Of The Report: Including the day it bottomed, it has been higher in four of the last five sessions, with the one outlier being a small decline on Monday ($52.27 to $51.97). Until Wednesday’s price action, the high for the rebound was $52.81 from Friday, Oct. 15.

However, the highest close for the rebound was made in Tuesday’s session at $52.35.

Mixed Q3 Earnings But Raised Guidance: Before today's open, the company reported quarterly earnings of $1.41 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.36 by 3.68%. The company reported quarterly sales of $32.90 billion, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $33.28 billion by 1.14%.

More importantly, the company raised FY2021 adjusted EPS guidance from $5.25-$5.35 to $5.35-$5.40 versus a $5.31 estimate.

PreMarket Prep Take: When the issue was being covered on the show it was trading at the $53 area. Co-host Dennis Dick stated that he has no interest in owning the issue in the current market environment.

The author of this article noted the premarket high ($53.20) coincided with its Oct. 11 high ($53.29). In the case of the issue breaching that area, it would bode well for a continuation of the rally.

The full discussion on the issue from Wednesday’s show can be found here:

Price Action: After a higher open, the issue had only a $0.06 retreat to $52.72 and resumed its move higher. It easily breached the premarket high and continues to make new highs for the session. As of 11:20 a.m., $53.69 stands as the high for the day.

Photo: Anthony92931, via Wikimedia Commons