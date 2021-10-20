How Good Are Tesla's Earnings? | Return On Invested Capital

According to Benzinga Pro, during Q2, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) earned $1.31 billion, a 120.88% increase from the preceding quarter. Tesla also posted a total of $11.96 billion in sales, a 15.1% increase since Q1. In Q1, Tesla earned $594.00 million, and total sales reached $10.39 billion.

Why Is ROIC Significant?

Return on Invested Capital is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital invested by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROIC. A higher ROIC is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROIC suggests the opposite. In Q2, Tesla posted an ROIC of 4.07%.

Keep in mind, while ROIC is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

Return on Invested Capital is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital invested by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROIC. A higher ROIC is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROIC suggests the opposite. In Q2, Tesla posted an ROIC of 4.07%.

Keep in mind, while ROIC is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

For Tesla, the positive return on invested capital ratio of 4.07% suggests that management is allocating their capital effectively. Effective capital allocation is a positive indicator that a company will achieve more durable success and favorable long-term returns.

Upcoming Earnings Estimate

Tesla reported Q2 earnings per share at $1.45/share, which beat analyst predictions of $0.96/share.