 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

How Good Are Tesla's Earnings? | Return On Invested Capital
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 20, 2021 12:54pm   Comments
Share:
How Good Are Tesla's Earnings? | Return On Invested Capital

According to Benzinga Pro, during Q2, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) earned $1.31 billion, a 120.88% increase from the preceding quarter. Tesla also posted a total of $11.96 billion in sales, a 15.1% increase since Q1. In Q1, Tesla earned $594.00 million, and total sales reached $10.39 billion.

Why Is ROIC Significant?

Return on Invested Capital is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital invested by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROIC. A higher ROIC is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROIC suggests the opposite. In Q2, Tesla posted an ROIC of 4.07%.

Keep in mind, while ROIC is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

Return on Invested Capital is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital invested by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROIC. A higher ROIC is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROIC suggests the opposite. In Q2, Tesla posted an ROIC of 4.07%.

Keep in mind, while ROIC is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

For Tesla, the positive return on invested capital ratio of 4.07% suggests that management is allocating their capital effectively. Effective capital allocation is a positive indicator that a company will achieve more durable success and favorable long-term returns.

Upcoming Earnings Estimate

Tesla reported Q2 earnings per share at $1.45/share, which beat analyst predictions of $0.96/share.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

6 Reasons Investors Should Consider Trading Share CFDs Over Trading Stocks
Abbot Labs and Biogen Outshine Novavax in the Health Care Sector
A Crowded Earnings Calendar Ahead
5 Top Shiba Inu Cryptocurrencies From Best To Worst: Dogecoin, Floki And More
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Flat Ahead Of Earnings, Fed Minutes
Tilray, Tesla, Netflix See High WallStreetBets Interest But This Stock Is At The Top Of The Chart Today
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ROCEEarnings