 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

IQVIA Holdings's Earnings Outlook
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 20, 2021 10:16am   Comments
Share:
IQVIA Holdings's Earnings Outlook

IQVIA Holdings (NYSE:IQV) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2021-10-21. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that IQVIA Holdings will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $2.12

IQVIA Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by 2.9%, which was followed by a 0.9% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at IQVIA Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 2.07 1.85 2 1.52
EPS Actual 2.13 2.18 2.11 1.63
Price Change % 0.9% 2.81% 1.47% -2.45%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of IQVIA Holdings were trading at $249.02 as of October 19. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 48.09%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

If you want to track all upcoming earnings announcements, check out our Earnings Calendar here

 

Related Articles (IQV)

Expert Ratings For IQVIA Holdings
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
Why Are NRx Pharma Shares Moving Higher On Tuesday Premarket?
The Daily Biotech Pulse: NRx Rises On COVID-19 Drug Collaboration, Amgen's Lung Cancer Drug Conditionally Approved In Canada, Coherus Data Readout
Where IQVIA Holdings Stands With Analysts
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings