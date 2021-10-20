Middlefield Banc: Q3 Earnings Insights
Middlefield Banc(NASDAQ:MBCN) stock fell by 2.68% on Tuesday after the company reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 18, 2021 at 08:20 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Middlefield Banc beat their estimated earnings by 32.81%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $1,146,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13, which was followed by a 1.24% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Middlefield Banc's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.64
|0.57
|0.57
|0.51
|0.40
|EPS Actual
|0.85
|0.70
|0.65
|0.39
|0.29
|Price Change %
|-2.68%
|1.24%
|1.85%
|-2.66%
|-1.95%
