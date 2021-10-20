Recap: Servisfirst Bancshares Q3 Earnings
Servisfirst Bancshares(NYSE:SFBS) stock rose by 3.45% on Tuesday after the company reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 18, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Servisfirst Bancshares missed their estimated earnings by 0.0%, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $11,092,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 4.29% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Servisfirst Bancshares's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.96
|0.92
|0.94
|0.81
|0.71
|EPS Actual
|0.96
|0.92
|0.95
|0.94
|0.80
|Price Change %
|3.45%
|4.29%
|0.85%
|1.98%
|5.52%
