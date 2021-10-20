Recap: Servisfirst Bancshares Q3 Earnings

Servisfirst Bancshares(NYSE:SFBS) stock rose by 3.45% on Tuesday after the company reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 18, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Servisfirst Bancshares missed their estimated earnings by 0.0%, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $11,092,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 4.29% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Servisfirst Bancshares's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.96 0.92 0.94 0.81 0.71 EPS Actual 0.96 0.92 0.95 0.94 0.80 Price Change % 3.45% 4.29% 0.85% 1.98% 5.52%

