Zions Bancorp: Q3 Earnings Insights

Zions Bancorp(NASDAQ:ZION) stock rose by 1.64% on Tuesday after the company reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 18, 2021 at 04:10 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Zions Bancorp beat their estimated earnings by 7.41%, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $18,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.79, which was followed by a 5.24% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Zions Bancorp's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 1.35 1.29 1.16 1.02 0.88 EPS Actual 1.45 2.08 1.90 1.66 1.01 Price Change % 1.64% 5.24% -6.52% -2.09% 0.99%

