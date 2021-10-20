Zions Bancorp: Q3 Earnings Insights
Zions Bancorp(NASDAQ:ZION) stock rose by 1.64% on Tuesday after the company reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 18, 2021 at 04:10 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Zions Bancorp beat their estimated earnings by 7.41%, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $18,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.79, which was followed by a 5.24% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Zions Bancorp's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.35
|1.29
|1.16
|1.02
|0.88
|EPS Actual
|1.45
|2.08
|1.90
|1.66
|1.01
|Price Change %
|1.64%
|5.24%
|-6.52%
|-2.09%
|0.99%
