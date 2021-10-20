Hexcel: Q3 Earnings Insights
Hexcel(NYSE:HXL) stock fell by 2.59% on Tuesday after the company reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 18, 2021 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Hexcel beat their estimated earnings by 62.5%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $46,900,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 1.57% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Hexcel's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.08
|0.01
|-0.16
|-0.18
|0.08
|EPS Actual
|0.13
|0.08
|-0.10
|-0.18
|-0.29
|Price Change %
|-2.59%
|-1.57%
|0.14%
|-4.38%
|-6.19%
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News