FB Financial: Q3 Earnings Insights

FB Financial(NYSE:FBK) stock fell by 0.55% on Tuesday after the company reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 18, 2021 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

FB Financial beat their estimated earnings by 9.88%, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $20,574,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14, which was followed by a 3.26% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at FB Financial's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.81 0.74 0.87 0.81 EPS Actual 0.89 0.88 1.12 1.14 1.46 Price Change % -0.55% 3.26% -0.92% -0.35% -6.43%

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.