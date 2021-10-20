Recap: F N B Q3 Earnings

F N B(NYSE:FNB) stock rose by 1.65% on Tuesday after the company reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 18, 2021 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

F N B beat their estimated earnings by 13.33%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $14,124,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 4.03% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at F N B's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.30 0.29 0.26 0.24 0.23 EPS Actual 0.34 0.31 0.28 0.28 0.26 Price Change % 1.65% 4.03% -4.04% -3.34% 1.76%

