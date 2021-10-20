Recap: PacWest Banc Q3 Earnings

PacWest Banc(NASDAQ:PACW) stock fell by 0.48% on Tuesday after the company reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 18, 2021 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

PacWest Banc beat their estimated earnings by 13.59%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $37,611,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.55, which was followed by a 9.29% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at PacWest Banc's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 1.03 0.97 0.91 0.67 0.63 EPS Actual 1.17 1.52 1.27 0.99 0.38 Price Change % -0.48% 9.29% 6.19% 1.07% -0.69%

