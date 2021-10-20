 Skip to main content

Intuitive's Q3 Earnings Slightly Edges Out Expectations
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 20, 2021 5:58am   Comments
  • Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ: ISRGreported Q3 adjusted EPS of $1.19, slightly ahead of the consensus of $1.17.
  • It reported revenues of $1.403 billion, +30% Y/Y, marginally ahead of Wall Street estimate of $1.39 billion. 
  • Related: Intuitive Surgical 3-For-1 Stock Split Goes Into Effect.
  • Using Intuitive’s da Vinci system, robotic surgery procedures increased about 20% worldwide over the third quarter of 2020, with COVID-19 pandemic disruptions significantly hurting volumes in both quarters.
  • The company shipped 336 da Vinci Surgical Systems, +72% Y/Y, and the da Vinci Surgical System installed base reached 6,525 systems, up 11%.
  • The Q3 earnings came out on the same day that Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) announced a two-year delay in developing its Ottava soft-tissue surgical robot, its bid to compete against Intuitive in the space.
  • Intuitive tightened its full-year 2021 guidance for procedure growth from 27% - 30% to 27% - 29%.
  • Intuitive also announced changes in the ranks of its senior leadership.
  • Dave Rosa, a 25-year veteran at Intuitive, will fill the new position of EVP and chief strategy and growth officer, while Henry Charlton will serve as a chief commercial officer.
  • Marshall Mohr, who has served as CFO for 15 years, will take the new position of EVP for Global Business Services.
  • Replacing Mohr at CFO is Jamie Samath, who has been with Intuitive since 2013 and oversaw most finance functions as SVP of finance.
  • Price Action: ISRG shares are down 0.98% at $333.00 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

