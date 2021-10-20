5 Stocks To Watch For October 20, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $33.28 billion before the opening bell. Verizon shares gained 0.5% to $52.62 in after-hours trading.

Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) reported upbeat results for its third quarter on Tuesday. The company added 4.4 million net subscribers, ending the quarter with 214 million paid subscribers. Netflix shares fell 1.4% to $630.30 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) to have earned $1.57 per share on revenue of $13.57 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Tesla shares fell 0.2% to $862.66 in after-hours trading.

