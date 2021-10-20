 Skip to main content

5 Stocks To Watch For October 20, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 20, 2021 4:14am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $33.28 billion before the opening bell. Verizon shares gained 0.5% to $52.62 in after-hours trading.
  • Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) reported upbeat results for its third quarter on Tuesday. The company added 4.4 million net subscribers, ending the quarter with 214 million paid subscribers. Netflix shares fell 1.4% to $630.30 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) to have earned $1.57 per share on revenue of $13.57 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Tesla shares fell 0.2% to $862.66 in after-hours trading.

  • United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) posted a narrower-than-expected loss for its third quarter, while sales exceeded estimates. The company said it remains on track to meet FY22 goals. United Airlines shares gained 2.3% to $47.27 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) to post quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $9.54 billion before the opening bell. Abbott shares gained 0.4% to $119.80 in after-hours trading.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

