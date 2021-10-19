 Skip to main content

Tuesday's Market Minute: Is "Squid Game" Over-Hyping Netflix Expectations?
TD Ameritrade Network  
 
Advertiser Disclosure The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. The content that follows is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
October 19, 2021 10:16am   Comments
Tuesday's Market Minute: Is "Squid Game" Over-Hyping Netflix Expectations?

Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) reports earnings after the bell today, and there are high expectations for its performance and guidance as popular series like The Witcher return, and unexpected breakout hits like Squid Game dominate social media and popular culture for weeks. Zacks estimates Netflix will report earnings per share of $2.56 and revenue of $7.48 billion, but as always, investors will have their eyes on subscriber count.

Several analysts have cited Squid Game, which Netflix said yesterday it expects to bring in $90 million in value, in bullish expectations for subscriber growth. The company is also potentially bolstered by the fact that Disney (NYSE: DIS) has delayed several movie release dates including Thor: Love and Thunder due to the pandemic and warned that production slowdowns may impact its own numbers, leaving Netflix the sole content juggernaut.

However, Netflix is and has remained the powerhouse of streaming, with its strong content slates and continual popularity. How many more consumers are really waiting for a new hit before they subscribe? Many households are already subscribed to both Netflix and Disney+; do delays really mean more consumers will flood into Netflix? While the overall streaming market isn’t tapped out yet, investors should keep these questions in mind in case of disappointment.

Posted-In: Partner Content TD AmeritradeEarnings News Tech Media Best of Benzinga

