Cohen & Steers's Earnings Outlook

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2021-10-20. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Cohen & Steers will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.97

Cohen & Steers bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by 9.3%, which was followed by a $0.58 drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Cohen & Steers's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.86 0.77 0.68 0.60 EPS Actual 0.94 0.79 0.76 0.67 Revenue Estimate 131.17M 120.62M 112.63M 106.07M Revenue Actual 144.27M 125.75M 116.46M 111.16M

Stock Performance

Shares of Cohen & Steers were trading at $87.8 as of October 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 54.41%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

