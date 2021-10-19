Recap: Biomerica Q1 Earnings
Biomerica(NASDAQ:BMRA) stock rose by 2.53% on Monday after the company reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, October 15, 2021 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Biomerica missed their estimated earnings by 0.0%, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $118,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $-0.02, which was followed by a 0.24% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Biomerica's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.12
|-0.10
|-0.09
|EPS Actual
|-0.12
|-0.12
|-0.15
|-0.13
|-0.14
|Price Change %
|-1.95%
|0.24%
|-0.42%
|-5.94%
|-19.89%
Listen to the earnings announcement yourself by clicking here.
