Recap: Goldman Sachs Group Q3 Earnings

Goldman Sachs Group(NYSE:GS) stock rose by 1.88% on Monday after the company reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 15, 2021 at 08:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Goldman Sachs Group beat their estimated earnings by 47.68%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $2,827,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $4.79, which was followed by a 0.42% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Goldman Sachs Group's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 10.11 10.23 10.22 7.47 5.57 EPS Actual 14.93 15.02 18.60 12.08 8.98 Price Change % 3.8% -0.42% 0.95% -1.27% -1.25%

