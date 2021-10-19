Recap: Goldman Sachs Group Q3 Earnings
Goldman Sachs Group(NYSE:GS) stock rose by 1.88% on Monday after the company reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 15, 2021 at 08:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Goldman Sachs Group beat their estimated earnings by 47.68%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $2,827,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $4.79, which was followed by a 0.42% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Goldman Sachs Group's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|10.11
|10.23
|10.22
|7.47
|5.57
|EPS Actual
|14.93
|15.02
|18.60
|12.08
|8.98
|Price Change %
|3.8%
|-0.42%
|0.95%
|-1.27%
|-1.25%
