 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

JB Hunt Transport: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 19, 2021 7:35am   Comments
Share:
JB Hunt Transport: Q3 Earnings Insights

 

JB Hunt Transport Servs(NASDAQ:JBHT) stock fell by 0.79% on Monday after the company reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 15, 2021 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

JB Hunt Transport Servs beat their estimated earnings by 5.03%, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $672,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 2.92% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at JB Hunt Transport Servs's past performance and the resulting price change:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 1.79 1.55 1.18 1.30 1.27
EPS Actual 1.88 1.61 1.37 1.44 1.18
Price Change % 8.74% 2.92% 1.41% 1.01% -9.73%

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (JBHT)

Analysts Lift JB Hunt Price Target After Q3 Results
Expert Ratings For JB Hunt Transport Servs
$100 Invested In This Stock Over The Last 20 Years, Would Be Worth This Much
Earnings Season Continues with State Street, Albertsons, and Sandvik Announcing on Monday Morning
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
J.B. Hunt Rolls Past Q3 Expectations
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com