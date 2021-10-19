JB Hunt Transport: Q3 Earnings Insights
JB Hunt Transport Servs(NASDAQ:JBHT) stock fell by 0.79% on Monday after the company reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 15, 2021 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
JB Hunt Transport Servs beat their estimated earnings by 5.03%, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $672,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 2.92% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at JB Hunt Transport Servs's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.79
|1.55
|1.18
|1.30
|1.27
|EPS Actual
|1.88
|1.61
|1.37
|1.44
|1.18
|Price Change %
|8.74%
|2.92%
|1.41%
|1.01%
|-9.73%
