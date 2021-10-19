Recap: PNC Financial Services Q3 Earnings
PNC Financial Services Gr(NYSE:PNC) stock rose by 0.86% on Monday after the company reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 15, 2021 at 06:45 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
PNC Financial Services Gr beat their estimated earnings by 16.46%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $916,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.38, which was followed by a 1.29% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at PNC Financial Services Gr's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|3.22
|3.12
|2.75
|2.61
|2.12
|EPS Actual
|3.75
|4.50
|4.10
|3.26
|3.39
|Price Change %
|-1.66%
|1.29%
|2.33%
|-3.47%
|0.81%
