Recap: Charles Schwab Q3 Earnings

Charles Schwab(NYSE:SCHW) stock fell by 0.43% on Monday after the company reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 15, 2021 at 08:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Charles Schwab beat their estimated earnings by 3.7%, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $2,122,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $-0.03, which was followed by a 2.35% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Charles Schwab's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.81 0.73 0.82 0.71 0.46 EPS Actual 0.84 0.70 0.84 0.74 0.51 Price Change % 3.57% -2.35% -1.16% -1.05% 0.67%

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.