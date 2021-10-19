 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Charles Schwab Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 19, 2021 7:36am   Comments
Share:
Recap: Charles Schwab Q3 Earnings

 

Charles Schwab(NYSE:SCHW) stock fell by 0.43% on Monday after the company reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 15, 2021 at 08:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Charles Schwab beat their estimated earnings by 3.7%, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $2,122,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $-0.03, which was followed by a 2.35% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Charles Schwab's past performance and the resulting price change:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.81 0.73 0.82 0.71 0.46
EPS Actual 0.84 0.70 0.84 0.74 0.51
Price Change % 3.57% -2.35% -1.16% -1.05% 0.67%

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (SCHW)

4 Key Takeaways From The SEC's 'Meme Stock' Report: PFOF, Short Selling And More
Notable Charles Schwab Insider Trades $4.0M In Company Stock
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Gain; Goldman Sachs Earnings In Focus
Earnings Scheduled For October 15, 2021
Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation Rise to a New 52-Week High
What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Charles Schwab
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com