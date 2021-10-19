Recap: Sensient Technologies Q3 Earnings
Sensient Technologies(NYSE:SXT) stock rose by 0.05% on Monday after the company reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 15, 2021 at 06:55 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Sensient Technologies beat their estimated earnings by 6.25%, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $20,721,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 4.97% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Sensient Technologies's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.80
|0.76
|0.74
|0.61
|0.68
|EPS Actual
|0.85
|0.79
|0.77
|0.61
|0.77
|Price Change %
|4.82%
|4.97%
|4.22%
|1.5%
|8.02%
