Recap: Sensient Technologies Q3 Earnings

Sensient Technologies(NYSE:SXT) stock rose by 0.05% on Monday after the company reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 15, 2021 at 06:55 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Sensient Technologies beat their estimated earnings by 6.25%, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $20,721,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 4.97% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Sensient Technologies's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.80 0.76 0.74 0.61 0.68 EPS Actual 0.85 0.79 0.77 0.61 0.77 Price Change % 4.82% 4.97% 4.22% 1.5% 8.02%

