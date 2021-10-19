Truist Financial: Q3 Earnings Insights
Truist Financial(NYSE:TFC) stock rose by 0.68% on Monday after the company reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 15, 2021 at 05:45 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Truist Financial beat their estimated earnings by 17.36%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $26,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.38, which was followed by a 2.63% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Truist Financial's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.21
|1.17
|1.11
|0.97
|0.89
|EPS Actual
|1.42
|1.55
|1.18
|1.18
|0.97
|Price Change %
|1.15%
|-2.63%
|1.08%
|0.22%
|-1.09%
