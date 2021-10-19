 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Scheduled For October 19, 2021
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 19, 2021 4:06am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For October 19, 2021

 

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.72 per share on revenue of $513.37 million.

• Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.94 per share on revenue of $8.22 billion.

• Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.59 per share on revenue of $19.84 billion.

• First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $189.86 million.

• Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $349.85 million.

• Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $48.25 million.

• Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $202.00 million.

• Synovus Finl (NYSE:SNV) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $488.60 million.

• Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.36 per share on revenue of $23.74 billion.

• Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share on revenue of $3.57 billion.

• Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.17 per share on revenue of $750.66 million.

• ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $41.47 million.

• Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.55 per share on revenue of $7.90 billion.

• Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $153.71 million.

• Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $3.91 billion.

• Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $1.98 billion.

• Telefonaktiebolaget L M (NASDAQ:ERIC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $6.78 billion.

• Dover (NYSE:DOV) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.86 per share on revenue of $2.01 billion.

• Cambridge (NASDAQ:CATC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.83 per share on revenue of $43.38 million.

• Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $3.95 billion.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Cornerstone Building (NYSE:CNR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $3.81 billion.

• Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $640.87 million.

• United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.63 per share on revenue of $7.64 billion.

• SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $33.85 million.

• Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share on revenue of $407.83 million.

• National Bank Holdings (NYSE:NBHC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $70.23 million.

• Stride (NYSE:LRN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $359.48 million.

• United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $172.37 million.

• WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $117.47 million.

• Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $3.45 billion.

• Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $237.87 million.

• Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.56 per share on revenue of $7.48 billion.

• Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $1.39 billion.

• Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $323.56 million.

• Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $163.81 million.

• Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $39.58 million.

• Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $2.81 billion.

• America Movil (NYSE:AMX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $12.41 billion.

• America Movil (NYSE:AMOV) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Pzena Investment Mgmt (NYSE:PZN) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

 

Related Articles (AMOV + AMX)

America Movil Earnings Preview
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 6, 2021
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-UE Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com