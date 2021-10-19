Earnings Scheduled For October 19, 2021

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.72 per share on revenue of $513.37 million.

• Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.94 per share on revenue of $8.22 billion.

• Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.59 per share on revenue of $19.84 billion.

• First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $189.86 million.

• Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $349.85 million.

• Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $48.25 million.

• Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $202.00 million.

• Synovus Finl (NYSE:SNV) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $488.60 million.

• Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.36 per share on revenue of $23.74 billion.

• Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share on revenue of $3.57 billion.

• Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.17 per share on revenue of $750.66 million.

• ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $41.47 million.

• Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.55 per share on revenue of $7.90 billion.

• Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $153.71 million.

• Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $3.91 billion.

• Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $1.98 billion.

• Telefonaktiebolaget L M (NASDAQ:ERIC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $6.78 billion.

• Dover (NYSE:DOV) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.86 per share on revenue of $2.01 billion.

• Cambridge (NASDAQ:CATC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.83 per share on revenue of $43.38 million.

• Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $3.95 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Cornerstone Building (NYSE:CNR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $3.81 billion.

• Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $640.87 million.

• United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.63 per share on revenue of $7.64 billion.

• SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $33.85 million.

• Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share on revenue of $407.83 million.

• National Bank Holdings (NYSE:NBHC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $70.23 million.

• Stride (NYSE:LRN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $359.48 million.

• United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $172.37 million.

• WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $117.47 million.

• Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $3.45 billion.

• Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $237.87 million.

• Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.56 per share on revenue of $7.48 billion.

• Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $1.39 billion.

• Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $323.56 million.

• Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $163.81 million.

• Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $39.58 million.

• Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $2.81 billion.

• America Movil (NYSE:AMX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $12.41 billion.

• America Movil (NYSE:AMOV) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Pzena Investment Mgmt (NYSE:PZN) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.