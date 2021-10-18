 Skip to main content

Advance Auto Parts Inc.: The Winning Streak Keeps Moving Forward

InvestorBrandNetwork  
October 18, 2021 11:52am
Advance Auto Parts Inc.: The Winning Streak Keeps Moving Forward

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE: AAP) traded at a new 52-week high today of $221.42. This new high was reached on below-average trading volume as 135,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 559,000 shares.

In the past 52 weeks, Advance Auto Parts Inc. share prices are bracketed by a low of $142.59 and a high of $221.42 and are now at $221.13, 55% above that low price.

Advance Auto Parts Inc. is currently priced 25.4% above its average consensus analyst price target of $164.93.

Advance Auto Parts is one of the industry’s largest retailers of aftermarket automotive parts, tools, and accessories to do-it-yourself customers in North America. Advance operated 4,976 stores as of the end of 2020, in addition to servicing 1,277 independently owned Carquest stores. The company’s Worldpac unit is a premier distributor of imported original-equipment parts. Advance derived 57% of its 2020 sales from commercial clients, up from 30%-40% before the General Parts deal.

About IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork)

Posted-In: InvestorBrandNetwork Partner ContentEarnings News General

