Shares of Kimco Realty Corporation Exceed 52-Week High

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) traded today at a new 52-week high of $22.76. This new high was reached on below-average trading volume as 956,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 4.4 million shares.

Kimco Realty Corporation has overhead space with shares priced $22.72, or 59.6% below the average consensus analyst price target of $56.25.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Kimco Realty Corporation have traded between a low of $10.04 and a high of $22.76 and are now at $22.72, which is 126% above that low price.

One of the oldest real estate investment trusts in the United States, Kimco Realty owns interests in 399 shopping centers throughout major markets in the U.S., representing roughly 56 million square feet.

Receive IBN Spotlights – “Bite Size” Small, Mid and Large-Cap Technical Indicator Alerts

To stay connected with our complimentary IBN Spotlights, please visit https://IBN.fm/connected

About IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork)

IBN consists of 50+ trusted financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 15+ years. Through these brands, IBN provides (1) access to our Investor Press Release Wire Solutions via InvestorWire (IW) to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and Code Editorial Syndication to 5,000+ broadcast outlets; (3) enhanced press release solutions via IW to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to an enormous social media audience that includes millions of followers; and (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions focused on the IBN Podcast Series. With a proven track record serving 500+ client partners, IBN is the key to a more effective market communication campaign and the NEW normal.

For more information on IBN, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Image Sourced from Pixabay