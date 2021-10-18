Silvergate Capital's Earnings Outlook

SI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2021-10-19. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Silvergate Capital will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.71

Silvergate Capital bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $56.86, which was followed by a 9.24 increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Silvergate Capital's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.51 0.52 0.38 0.22 EPS Actual 0.80 0.55 0.47 0.37 Revenue Estimate 35.79M 30.57M 24.28M 20.55M Revenue Actual 42.45M 31.11M 26.76M 22.89M

Stock Performance

Shares of Silvergate Capital were trading at $159.49 as of October 15. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 796.39%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

