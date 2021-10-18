A Preview Of WD-40's Earnings

WDFC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2021-10-19. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that WD-40 will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $1.23

WD-40 bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $32.17, which was followed by a 0.48 increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at WD-40's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1.15 1.32 1.03 1.13 EPS Actual 1.52 1.24 1.72 1.42 Revenue Estimate 108.33M 114.33M 106.85M 98.80M Revenue Actual 136.41M 111.91M 124.56M 111.65M

Stock Performance

Shares of WD-40 were trading at $233.07 as of October 15. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 16.2%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

