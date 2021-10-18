Preview: Hancock Whitney's Earnings
HWC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2021-10-19. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.
Analysts estimate that Hancock Whitney will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $1.29
Hancock Whitney bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $23.42, which was followed by a 4.23 increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Hancock Whitney's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.11
|0.97
|0.90
|0.7
|EPS Actual
|1.37
|1.21
|1.17
|0.9
|Revenue Estimate
|318.09M
|314.63M
|319.54M
|316.89M
|Revenue Actual
|328.92M
|321.68M
|320.64M
|322.12M
Stock Performance
Shares of Hancock Whitney were trading at $48.35 as of October 15. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 117.2%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.
