America Movil Earnings Preview

AMX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2021-10-19. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that America Movil will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.32

America Movil bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $82.86, which was followed by a 5.02 increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at America Movil's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.35 0.33 0.28 0.34 EPS Actual 0.64 0.03 0.54 0.26 Revenue Estimate 12.24B 12.56B 12.84B 11.84B Revenue Actual 12.60B 12.22B 12.36B 11.79B

Stock Performance

Shares of America Movil were trading at $18.12 as of October 15. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 37.2%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

If you want to track all upcoming earnings announcements, check out our Earnings Calendar here