5 Stocks To Watch For October 18, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 18, 2021 4:28am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Albertsons Companies Inc (NYSE: ACI) to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $15.72 billion before the opening bell. Albertsons shares gained 1.9% to $29.10 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts are expecting Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STLD) to have earned $4.57 per share on revenue of $4.98 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Steel Dynamics shares gained 0.2% to $62.00 in after-hours trading.
  • Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) disclosed that its COVID-19 vaccine booster shot has been recommended for Emergency Use Authorization by the US Food and Drug Administration's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee. Johnson & Johnson shares gained 0.3% to $161.75 in the after-hours trading session.

  • Analysts expect State Street Corp (NYSE: STT) to post quarterly earnings at $1.92 per share on revenue of $2.96 billion before the opening bell. State Street shares rose 0.1% to $92.80 in after-hours trading.
  • After the closing bell, Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ: ZION) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $707.27 million. Zions Bancorp shares slipped 0.8% to close at $62.14 on Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

