Shares of MGM Resorts International Rise Above Previous 52-Week High

Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) traded today at $49.13, eclipsing its 52-week high. Approximately 1.3 million shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 8.2 million shares.

MGM Resorts International is currently priced 20.2% above its average consensus analyst price target of $38.57.

MGM Resorts is the largest resort operator on the Las Vegas Strip with 35,000 guest rooms and suites, representing about one-fourth of all units in the market. The company’s Vegas properties include MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay, Mirage, Luxor, New York-New York, and CityCenter. The Strip contributed approximately 49% of total EBITDAR in the pre-pandemic year of 2019. MGM also owns U.S. regional assets, which represented 29% of 2019 EBITDAR. We estimate MGM’s U.S. sports and iGaming operations will be a mid-single-digit percentage of its total revenue by 2024. The company also operates the 56%-owned MGM Macau casinos with a new property that opened on the Cotai Strip in early 2018. Further, we estimate MGM will open a resort in Japan in 2027.

MGM Resorts International share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $49.13 and a 52-week low of $19.55 and are now trading 147% above that low price at $48.36 per share.

