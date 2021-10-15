 Skip to main content

Friday's Market Minute: Beats Relieve Markets
TD Ameritrade Network  
 
Advertiser Disclosure The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. The content that follows is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
October 15, 2021 10:36am   Comments
Stocks had a winning week following better-than-expected earnings reports resulting in strong end-of-week gains. On Thursday, following earnings beats from big banks and other large companies, the S&P 500 Index (SPX) saw its best day since March, closing 1.7% higher, while the Nasdaq-100 (NDX) climbed 1.9%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Avg. ($DJI) ended up 1.6% and the small-cap Russell 2000 (RUT) gained 1.4%. So far, 83% of the SPX members that have reported third quarter results have topped EPS expectations, according to the Earnings Scout, and the companies that have reported reflect a broad spectrum of industries. Earlier in the week, Delta Airlines (NYSE: DAL) beat estimates but cautioned rising fuel costs will pressure profitability.

In the health sector, UnitedHealth (NYSE: UNH) and pharmacy/retailer Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) both topped estimates. Bank of America (NYSE: BAC), Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC), Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS), and JPMorgan (NYSE: JPM) all beat as well; however, JPM’s profit was helped by a net reserve release of $2.1B. Even semiconductors are getting a healthy start amid a global shortage since Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM), the world’s largest semiconductor foundry, beat EPS estimates and guided 4Q revenue above. This optimism is a nice retreat from the macro headlines like inflationary pressure and supply chain bottlenecks weighing on markets recently. In addition to earnings, lower interest rates are boosting stock gains. The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield saw three straight days of declines, but is inching higher Friday morning.

Image Sourced from Pixabay

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Earnings Government News Regulations Commodities Travel Global Economics Best of Benzinga

