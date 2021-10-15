 Skip to main content

Earnings Outlook For Hexcel
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 15, 2021 10:23am   Comments
HXL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2021-10-18. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Hexcel will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.08

Hexcel bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $700.0, which was followed by a 1.57 drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Hexcel's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.01 -0.16 -0.18 0.08
EPS Actual 0.08 -0.10 -0.18 -0.29
Revenue Estimate 324.14M 301.37M 298.72M 360.99M
Revenue Actual 320.30M 310.30M 295.80M 286.90M

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Hexcel were trading at $61.23 as of October 14. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 71.14%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

