Earnings Outlook For Hexcel

HXL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2021-10-18. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Hexcel will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.08

Hexcel bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $700.0, which was followed by a 1.57 drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Hexcel's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.01 -0.16 -0.18 0.08 EPS Actual 0.08 -0.10 -0.18 -0.29 Revenue Estimate 324.14M 301.37M 298.72M 360.99M Revenue Actual 320.30M 310.30M 295.80M 286.90M

Stock Performance

Shares of Hexcel were trading at $61.23 as of October 14. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 71.14%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

