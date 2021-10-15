Infosys: Q2 Earnings Insights
Infosys(NYSE:INFY) stock rose by 0.26% on Thursday after the company reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Infosys missed their estimated earnings by 0.0%, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $686,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 1.22% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Infosys's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.17
|0.17
|0.16
|0.15
|0.14
|EPS Actual
|0.17
|0.17
|0.16
|0.17
|0.15
|Price Change %
|0.26%
|-1.22%
|3.99%
|-1.14%
|-6.72%
