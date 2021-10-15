JPMorgan Chase: Q3 Earnings Insights
JPMorgan Chase(NYSE:JPM) stock rose by 1.53% on Thursday after the company reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at 06:52 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
JPMorgan Chase beat their estimated earnings by 24.67%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $500,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.58, which was followed by a 0.34% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at JPMorgan Chase's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|3
|3.20
|3.1
|2.62
|2.23
|EPS Actual
|3.74
|3.78
|4.5
|3.79
|2.92
|Price Change %
|1.53%
|-0.34%
|0.63%
|-1.79%
|-0.56%
