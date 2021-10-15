 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

JPMorgan Chase: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 15, 2021 7:20am   Comments
Share:
JPMorgan Chase: Q3 Earnings Insights

 

JPMorgan Chase(NYSE:JPM) stock rose by 1.53% on Thursday after the company reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at 06:52 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

JPMorgan Chase beat their estimated earnings by 24.67%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $500,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.58, which was followed by a 0.34% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at JPMorgan Chase's past performance and the resulting price change:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 3 3.20 3.1 2.62 2.23
EPS Actual 3.74 3.78 4.5 3.79 2.92
Price Change % 1.53% -0.34% 0.63% -1.79% -0.56%

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (JPM)

PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: Bank Of America
If You Invested $1,000 In JPM When Chase Manhattan And J.P. Morgan Merged, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Nasdaq Jumps 100 Points; Jasper Therapeutics Shares Spike Higher
Lordstown Motors Appoints Adam Kroll As Finance Chief
PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: JPMorgan Chase Kicks Off Q3 Earnings Season
Mid-Day Market Update: Gold Surges 2%; Neuronetics Shares Plunge
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com