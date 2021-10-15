5 Stocks To Watch For October 15, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) to report quarterly earnings at $10.11 per share on revenue of $11.67 billion before the opening bell. Goldman Sachs shares gained 0.5% to $393.10 in pre-market trading.
- Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE: TM) slashed its global production target for November by 15% due to the pandemic-triggered parts crisis. Toyota cut the production target from 1 million units to 850,000 - 900,000 units. Toyota shares slipped 0.2% to close at $175.51 on Thursday.
- Analysts are expecting J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ: JBHT) to have earned $1.79 per share on revenue of $3.01 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. J B Hunt Transport shares gained 2.3% to close at $175.24 on Thursday.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO) said it would be able to double annual production capacity at its Hefei facility in 2022, cnEVpost reported. Nio shares rose 1.6% to $36.85 in pre-market trading.
- Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA) reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter. The company announced a $500 million buyback program and initiated a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share. Alcoa shares climbed 5% to $51.02 in pre-market trading.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga