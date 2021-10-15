 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Stocks To Watch For October 15, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 15, 2021 5:16am   Comments
Share:
5 Stocks To Watch For October 15, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) to report quarterly earnings at $10.11 per share on revenue of $11.67 billion before the opening bell. Goldman Sachs shares gained 0.5% to $393.10 in pre-market trading.
  • Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE: TM) slashed its global production target for November by 15% due to the pandemic-triggered parts crisis. Toyota cut the production target from 1 million units to 850,000 - 900,000 units. Toyota shares slipped 0.2% to close at $175.51 on Thursday.
  • Analysts are expecting J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ: JBHT) to have earned $1.79 per share on revenue of $3.01 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. J B Hunt Transport shares gained 2.3% to close at $175.24 on Thursday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO) said it would be able to double annual production capacity at its Hefei facility in 2022, cnEVpost reported. Nio shares rose 1.6% to $36.85 in pre-market trading.
  • Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA) reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter. The company announced a $500 million buyback program and initiated a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share. Alcoa shares climbed 5% to $51.02 in pre-market trading.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AA + GS)

Earnings Scheduled For October 15, 2021
Tesla Co-Founder Has Warning For Legacy Automakers Investing In Electric Vehicle Production
Earnings Scheduled For October 14, 2021
Financial and Technology Stocks Making Headlines
Q3 Preview: How Will North American Miners Fare Amid Cost Inflation?
Goldman Sachs Downgrades U.S. Economic Growth
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com