5 Stocks To Watch For October 15, 2021

Wall Street expects Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) to report quarterly earnings at $10.11 per share on revenue of $11.67 billion before the opening bell. Goldman Sachs shares gained 0.5% to $393.10 in pre-market trading.

Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE: TM) slashed its global production target for November by 15% due to the pandemic-triggered parts crisis. Toyota cut the production target from 1 million units to 850,000 - 900,000 units. Toyota shares slipped 0.2% to close at $175.51 on Thursday.

Analysts are expecting J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ: JBHT) to have earned $1.79 per share on revenue of $3.01 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. J B Hunt Transport shares gained 2.3% to close at $175.24 on Thursday.

