Earnings Scheduled For October 15, 2021

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $5.53 billion.

• Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $4.52 billion.

• Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $126.47 million.

• PNC Financial Services Gr (NYSE:PNC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.22 per share on revenue of $5.03 billion.

• Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $10.11 per share on revenue of $11.67 billion.

• Prologis (NYSE:PLD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.

• CLPS (NASDAQ:CLPS) is estimated to report earnings for its Fiscal Year 2021.

• JB Hunt Transport Servs (NASDAQ:JBHT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.79 per share on revenue of $3.01 billion.

• Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $327.60 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $118.62 million.