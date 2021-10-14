 Skip to main content

A Surprising Collaboration for Walmart — Great Quarter, Guys
FreightWaves  
Advertiser Disclosure The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. The content that follows is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
October 14, 2021 11:51am   Comments
This episode is brought to you by DDC FPO, DDC is a business process outsourcing provider that specializes in freight. Discover why today's top-rated LTL carriers rely on DDC FPO. Learn more at ddcfpo.com

On this episode of Great Quarter, Guys, FreightWaves Senior Retail Analyst Andrew Cox and Lead Economist Anthony Smith sit down to talk about the struggling, snarled supply chain and the top stories of the week. 

This week, they cover everything from controversy with delivery service GoPuff to a check on congestion at the ports. They also break down the exclusive collaboration between Walmart (NYSE: WMT) and Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX). Walmart will sell merchandise featuring content from Netflix original shows like "Stranger Things" and "The Witcher."

You can find more Great Quarter, Guys episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

Image Sourced from Pixabay

